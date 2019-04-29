Clear
Honoring women in business

"Pioneers on Main Street: Past, Present & Future" honored during annual luncheon

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 11:39 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - From starting a linotype school, to business owners, to partnering in law.

Women reaching their potential shared their stories during the annual 'Women of Influence Recognition Luncheon' at the Floyd Co. Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon, part of honoring "Pioneers on Main Street: Past, Present & Future."

Tami Vetter is the owner of two businesses: The Rustic Corner and Working Women, Inc. She shared her story on how she launched them.

"I opened my store when I saw a shift in the marketplace, in my other businesses' client base, and from there I made changes as I've seen things change in our cities needs, or what's gone and what do we need now."

She also described some challenges when launching, and offers words of encouragement for those who want to do something bold, like opening a business.

"I think women has always struggled with that they don't feel they're good enough or they have to make everybody happy. And I think where we all have to focus is you can do anything you set your mind to, you only need to make yourself happy and there's always opportunity out there."

The event was put on by the National 19th Amendment Society, which is dedicated to the preservation of the historic Carrie Lane Chapman Catt Home. Each year, they honor women that have played a significant role in their communities, such as civic leaders.

Cheryl Erb with the Society says it's important to recognize the progress, strides and breakthroughs women have made in society.

"It is Tami Vetter, and you know who they are, and they have the ability to go into a bank and operate on their own."

According to the National Association of Women Business Onwers, more than 11.6 million businesses are owned by women in the U.S. If you're interested in pursuing your own path like starting a business, Tami has some advice to share.

"Go out and work in that field for awhile, see it from the back side, so that you know the good practices and the bad practices, and take those learnings to move forward."

