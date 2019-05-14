Honoring those who protect and serve

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - This week in Washington, DC, thousands of law enforcement officers and personnel from across the country, as well as worldwide, will gather to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Since its start in 1962, National Police Week has grown to include many events such as a candlelight vigil and the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service, which began twenty years later, and has brought thousands of people to the Nation's Capital every year.

Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby recalls some of his colleagues from his days in the academy and afterwards that have given their lives to protect and serve.

"There's law enforcement out there 24/7, 365 on your streets and in your community to protect you. That's a sacrifice those officers make to work a night to be away from family, on Christmas, holidays, birthday parties...to miss those events to do their job because we're really here to serve those people."

In addition, Captain Colby says the week can also show how law enforcement can improve their relationship with the public.

"99.9% of all law enforcement are serving their community, protect their community, and to help them. And we may have one or two bad apples, but we learn from our mistakes, and we're looking to move forward and to make a better relationship with our community."