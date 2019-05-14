Clear

Honoring those who protect and serve

Thousands of members of law enforcement expected to come to Washington, D.C. to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice

Posted: May. 14, 2019 12:56 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - This week in Washington, DC, thousands of law enforcement officers and personnel from across the country, as well as worldwide, will gather to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Since its start in 1962, National Police Week has grown to include many events such as a candlelight vigil and the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service, which began twenty years later, and has brought thousands of people to the Nation's Capital every year.

Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby recalls some of his colleagues from his days in the academy and afterwards that have given their lives to protect and serve.

"There's law enforcement out there 24/7, 365 on your streets and in your community to protect you. That's a sacrifice those officers make to work a night to be away from family, on Christmas, holidays, birthday parties...to miss those events to do their job because we're really here to serve those people."

In addition, Captain Colby says the week can also show how law enforcement can improve their relationship with the public.

"99.9% of all law enforcement are serving their community, protect their community, and to help them. And we may have one or two bad apples, but we learn from our mistakes, and we're looking to move forward and to make a better relationship with our community."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Tracking plenty of sun and much warmer temps!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Industrial hemp in Iowa

Image

Options for driving hands free

Image

New bike lockers in Albert Lea

Image

Breeding exotic pets

Image

Chris Nelson' Forecast 5/13

Image

City Updating Snow and Ice Control

Image

National Police Week

Image

Hwy 122 Project Bad for Business?

Image

National Salvation Army Week

Image

National Bike to Work Week

Community Events