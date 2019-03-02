Honoring the oldest 'Iowa Girls'

DES MOINES, Iowa - March 2nd marked championship Saturday of the 100th Iowa girls basketball state tournament. The west Hancock girls aimed for a state championship, there was business that had to be taken care of before the team could ever take the court.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) aims to create the most postive expereince possible for its student-athletes. The IGHSAU's efforts don't just stop at graduation because "once an Iowa girl, always an Iowa girl." On Saturday, the IGHSAU honored the oldent of Iowa girls.

Dozens of them were in attendance for the Class 3A state championship game. Wheel chairs, walkers, and all. One of the faces in the crowd most likely looked familiar if you're from Hancock County. It was that of 96-year-old Maxine Noble, who says it was a lot of fun to be part of such a special event.

"It's just fun, it's super, I love it," said Noble.

When asked about any memories that stood out from her days of playing at Wesley High, there was one she reembers like it was yesterday.

"I played guard and I broke a girls arm fighting for the basketball. I wanted the ball, she wanted the ball, and I got the ball!" Noble laughed.

In attendance with Maxine at wells Fargo Arena were 20 of her children and grandchildren. Her daughters, Pam Zedrick and Kathy Stenzel, say that the impact of women like their mother in sports was huge.

I think it was huge because if they didn't start with them back then, we probably wouldn't have it today so that's a plus for those girls back then to keep that up and do that," said Stenzel.

As for her trip ti Des Moines, Mazine hoped for one thing while she was there.

"Hopefully the Britt girls win," said Noble.

Unfortunately, West Hancock lost the Class 1A state championship to Newell-Fonda, 76-52.