Honoring the fallen of 9/11

FOREST CITY, Iowa - Next month will mark 18 years since the events of September 11, 2001.

Out of the 3,000 people who lost their lives on that day, around 350 of those were New York City firefighters who were trying to save lives while doing their duties. Stephen Siller was one of them, and since then, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been honoring and helping service members and first responders through programs and services, as well as hosting walks and other events in his honor, including in Forest City on Saturday.

Firefighter Alec Sundermann was in 5th grade on 9/11.

"My Dad staying at home. At the time, he worked at the 801 Grand tower in Des Moines. Knowing he was home, something had happened, he didn't go into detail. We brought TV's in the classroom and watched everything happen."

He followed in the tradition in his Dad's side of the family by becoming a firefigher, and during Saturday's 5K run and walk, he carried a heavy load, with all of his gear on him, just like what Siller did on 9/11.

"If we get called out for something, we're always in full gear, so it's like a normal call for me.

"Knowing what the end means...on 9/11, going to the towers knowing what it means. For me, I'm done after this. For him, it was countless hours of search and rescue. To honor him, it's big."

Amy Ryan, the volunteer Forest City race director and a member of the foundation, was in second grade on 9/11.

"I distinctly remember the fall afterward when we were one nation united. That's what really struck me about this foundation is they're using tragedy to do good for others and ensuring those acts aren't forgotten. But also see it as an opportunity to give back to veterans and first responders."

During the race, participants were asked to carry a badge remembering a firefighter who died.

"We ask those who participate to carry a badge or several badges of those who have fallen so we can remember their sacrifice. And we also let people take them with them and look up that person's story. Billy Burke (Jr.) is a significant story coming out of 9/11 and we actually have a tower climb that honors him specifically, so it's really an honor for us to carry on their stories."

She feels that if Stephen was watching right now, he would be proud of what the foundation has done to carry on his mission of doing good for others.

"Stephen's motto actually was 'while we have time, let us do good.' He was orphaned at age 10 and essentially raised by his siblings, so he knew more than most that time is precious, and to be able to do this in his legacy is an honor."

Tunnel to Towers will host two more 5K run/walk events in Iowa this year: one in Sioux City on September 22nd, and one in Ankeny on November 2nd. To find out more information about the foundation, click here.