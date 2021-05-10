Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Honoring healthcare workers with dedication of 'Healer's Touch' statue

As part of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week, MercyOne North Iowa is dedicating a 'Healer's Touch' statue, honoring those who have put their lives at risk to take care of others during the pandemic

Posted: May 10, 2021 11:12 PM
Updated: May 10, 2021 11:20 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Those in the healthcare field have been on the frontlines of the pandemic from the very start. For those at MercyOne North Iowa, a new statue is being dedicated for those who have put in hard work over the course of the last year.

At the start of the pandemic, Director of Critical Care and Nursing Administration Emily Orton says there was some concern about what the community would look like if hit by the virus, not being able to anticipate how sick patients could be, and how hospital staff would respond to the challenge, especially if people tested positive or experienced symptoms and lead to a staffing shortage.

"Our senior leadership did a phenomenal job of making sure we had what we needed. We had ordered 50 cappers helmets, new isolation gowns. Travelers were coming to us saying, 'you have great PPE, we're going to stay!'"

Director of Women's and Children's Services Linda Latham says a lot of careful thought, consideration and planning went into developing plans to adhere to CDC guidelines.

"Our quality here at MercyOne is so high, and we didn't want anything to jeopardize that."

Throughout the last 14 months, Orton and Latham say it was truly a team effort to get through the worst of the virus' impact, including the October surge.

"There were people from the cath lab who helped linen, fold laundry to help meet that demand. People from interventional radiology came and worked in our supply chain, helped meet the needs of us needing supplies. Respiratory therapy, nursing, our providers, dieticians," Orton says.

"It was a multi-disciplinary team, our whole house helped," Latham adds.

As part of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week, a Healer's Touch statue was dedicated outside the hospital Monday afternoon. It honors the countless hours and sacrifices healthcare workers have made since the start of the pandemic. The statue was hand carved out of a 350-lb. rock by an artist from the Shona tribe of Zimbabwe, and will be on display in the hospital's front lobby.

Chief Nursing Officer Kim Chamberlin says the idea for the statue came from a smaller version of a statue that's issued to nurses during the monthly 'DAISY' award.

"It's a symbol of what all our colleagues do. They're all such healers, and they're all so compassionate and dedicated. I got to thinking, 'we've got to do something to commemorate this year', and we need something we can, touch, see, and can say, 'we survived.'"

Echoing Latham's comments, Chamberlin says it took a collaborative effort.

"They knew what they had to do, and they did it. They did so much more than just doing it. They showed up every day, they put their own personal lives at risk, they put their own personal fears at risk. They took care of our patients. They came from the clinics, every nook and cranny of the hospital when we hit our surge in October. They are truly heroes, in my mind. We could not have survived without them."

However, Chamberlin notes that we need to take care of our healthcare workers.

"There's already studies of the effect this will have on healthcare. It could be close to PTSD, like being on a battlefield. And it was. We really have to take care of them now, and make sure they're OK."

As to the future of what the hospital workforce may look like? Latham and Orton say it's getting better, thanks in part due to vaccinations increasing,

"Is there ever going to be a normal? I don't know. I feel it's gotten a lot better since we got vaccinated. We're providing the same PPE for our COVID patients, so that hasn't changed. Now, it's second nature. It does feel better," Latham says.

"As time moves on and we know more about the virus, if we have someone who has tested positive twice in the last 90 days and they're not symptomatic, we know we don't have to start over with the 14 days of isolation again. As we know more about the virus, I really hope more of the community will get on board to get vaccinated," Orton says.

During the dedication ceremony, MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader noted that about 1,000 people that came to the hospital for COVID-19 symptom treatment have been successfully discharged over the last 14 months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 587762

Reported Deaths: 7324
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1217771724
Ramsey50848870
Dakota45493446
Anoka41276436
Washington26615280
Stearns22077221
St. Louis17637302
Scott17137124
Wright15873139
Olmsted1316498
Sherburne1157185
Carver1041645
Clay811792
Rice7991106
Blue Earth744441
Crow Wing658688
Kandiyohi650683
Chisago589051
Otter Tail571778
Benton563697
Goodhue474972
Mower463732
Douglas463674
Winona451850
Itasca428053
McLeod420258
Morrison416260
Isanti415364
Nobles407148
Beltrami391058
Steele383915
Polk382268
Becker377950
Lyon359250
Carlton343553
Freeborn340729
Pine326222
Nicollet322743
Brown304040
Mille Lacs300352
Le Sueur288222
Todd280432
Cass269028
Meeker253740
Waseca236222
Martin229731
Roseau207519
Wabasha20473
Hubbard186341
Dodge18313
Renville178643
Redwood172636
Houston171315
Cottonwood164221
Fillmore155310
Wadena154522
Pennington153619
Chippewa151638
Faribault151119
Kanabec143224
Sibley142310
Aitkin133936
Watonwan13189
Rock127819
Jackson121811
Pipestone114726
Yellow Medicine113820
Pope10916
Murray10609
Swift104818
Stevens90211
Marshall87817
Clearwater86116
Koochiching81715
Lake80819
Wilkin80412
Lac qui Parle75022
Big Stone5984
Lincoln5773
Grant5678
Mahnomen5459
Norman5399
Unassigned48693
Kittson48422
Red Lake3957
Traverse3685
Lake of the Woods3213
Cook1590

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 365723

Reported Deaths: 5925
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57406622
Linn20778334
Scott19903240
Black Hawk15777308
Woodbury15105228
Johnson1444083
Dubuque13347209
Dallas1114698
Pottawattamie11082168
Story1058248
Warren575088
Clinton552792
Cerro Gordo537889
Sioux513474
Webster511493
Marshall482075
Muscatine476299
Des Moines453266
Wapello4288122
Buena Vista424240
Jasper417771
Plymouth400480
Lee374255
Marion361075
Jones297357
Henry290837
Carroll285152
Bremer283360
Crawford265840
Boone263334
Benton255455
Washington253650
Dickinson247843
Mahaska229551
Jackson221142
Kossuth215264
Clay215125
Tama209171
Delaware208740
Winneshiek196834
Page192622
Buchanan190531
Cedar189223
Hardin184943
Fayette184741
Wright184236
Harrison179373
Hamilton179249
Clayton169456
Butler164634
Mills161722
Madison161419
Floyd160142
Cherokee158538
Lyon157541
Poweshiek154733
Allamakee150951
Iowa148224
Hancock147034
Winnebago141631
Cass137854
Calhoun137313
Grundy136233
Emmet134140
Jefferson132335
Shelby130537
Sac130119
Union128133
Appanoose127949
Louisa127849
Mitchell125842
Chickasaw123915
Guthrie120829
Humboldt118826
Franklin118121
Palo Alto112423
Howard104422
Montgomery103238
Clarke99824
Unassigned9770
Keokuk95531
Monroe95129
Ida90234
Adair86332
Pocahontas85322
Monona82830
Davis82524
Osceola78216
Greene77610
Lucas77123
Worth7428
Taylor65712
Fremont6229
Decatur6069
Van Buren55718
Ringgold55524
Wayne53623
Audubon50710
Adams3384
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: °
Gradual warm-up this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Century track and field athlete commits to Drake

Image

Father-daughter softball coaching duo at Stewartville

Image

RCTC scholarship donation

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (5/10/21)

Image

Construction season begins in Rochester

Image

Sean's Weather 5/10

Image

Kasson State Theatre trying to bounce back during the pandemic

Image

Celebrating Mother's Day

Image

Bruins chasing last playoff spot

Image

USA Curling Headquarters moving to Minnesota

Community Events