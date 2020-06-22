Honkers to open season in July

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly a month after the scheduled home opener, the Rochester Honkers finally received some news they’ve been anticipating.

The Northwoods League announced on Monday another pod of teams that can begin playing one another as early as Jul. 1. The pod includes Rochester, Mankato, Willmar, St. Cloud, and Waterloo.

General Manager, Jeremy Aagard says it’s exciting to see baseball on the horizon for the Med City.

“It’s pure excitement around the office. We’ve been waiting for this for too long.”

Aagard says they have a lot to accomplish in a short amount of time. The Honkers open the season on Jul. 2 at St. Cloud. Rochester will then host the Rox on Jul. 3.

However, the team must abide by state health guidelines which include a maximum capacity of 250 persons. The ball club hopes to keep the fan experience the same while having to make some adjustments such as on-field promotions and concession stands in order to maintain social distancing.

“We will limit our concession menu a little bit to make sure we can do things as quickly and safely as possible. So, we’ll make a few adjustments this year but the overall fan experience shouldn’t change at all other than less people,” Aagard said.

With the limited capacity, Aagard suggest purchasing tickets online in order to guarantee your seat.

The season will run until Aug. 20.