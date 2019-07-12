Honkers take Game 1 from Loggers

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The Rochester Honkers emerged victorious 4-1 over the La Crosse Loggers on Thursday.
David Lemasters recorded the win for the Honkers despite giving up six hits and allowing a run in six innings of work.
Both teams combined for a total of 19 runners left on base.
The Honkers return to Mayo Field on Friday against La Crosse.
Mike Lopez is the probable starter.
