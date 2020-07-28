Honkers strong start not enough against the Bucks.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A strong start for the Rochester Honkers was not enough against division leader Waterloo on Tuesday.

Bryce Matthews started the evening with a three-run blast to centerfield, followed by a Robert Moore home run, giving the Honkers a 4-0 advantage after the first frame.

Waterloo was quick to respond with three of its own in the top of the second inning. The Bucks pull ahead in the fifth inning and not trail again.

AJ Campbell was the losing pitcher of record for Rochester who has now lost its last eight games.

The Honkers travel to St. Cloud on Wednesday.