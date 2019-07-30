Clear

Honkers split doubleheader, defeat Larks in game two

Pitching led the way for Rochester.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Offense had dominated the Rochester-Bismarck series in the past few days, but Tuesday night was about the pitching. 

After allowing two runs in the second, Honkers starter Ryan Dorney did not allow a single run the rest of his start. Rochester then scored three-consecutive runs to take the 3-2 victory.

Tracking a very nice summer week
