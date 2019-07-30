Honkers split doubleheader, defeat Larks in game two

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Offense had dominated the Rochester-Bismarck series in the past few days, but Tuesday night was about the pitching.
After allowing two runs in the second, Honkers starter Ryan Dorney did not allow a single run the rest of his start. Rochester then scored three-consecutive runs to take the 3-2 victory.
