Honkers sit third in division standings near midpoint of the season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers currently lead the Great Plains West division in the Northwoods League with an 18-11 record. The Rochester Honkers sit third at 16-12. They travel to Mankato on Thursday who sits last in the division at 13-17. The honkers return home on Friday night against the MoonDogs. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

