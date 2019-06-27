Clear

Honkers sit third in division standings near midpoint of the season

The Honkers return home on Friday against Mankato.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers currently lead the Great Plains West division in the Northwoods League with an 18-11 record. The Rochester Honkers sit third at 16-12. They travel to Mankato on Thursday who sits last in the division at 13-17. The honkers return home on Friday night against the MoonDogs. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

