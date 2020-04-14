Honkers prepping for normal start despite Covid-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - With the start of their regular season a little over a month away, the Rochester Honkers are confident their season will start on time.

"We're all having a positive attitude," first year General Manager Jeremy Aagard said.

Opening Day is set for May 26. With an uncertain sports future during the Covid-19 pandemic, the team is hopeful they will start on time.

For fans afraid of entering the ballpark and risk of infection, Aagard says they will make sure to keep up with the cleaning of Mayo Field.

"The ballpark will be cleaner than you've ever seen it before," Aagard said. "We're going to take more steps that we're doing whatever we're supposed to be doing. We want to be the light at the end of the tunnel."

The virus has trickled down to host families who provide a place to stay for players. Host Family Coordinator Dan Cansino said the Coronavirus has caused fear among some families the team counts on.

"I have lost two families this season because of concerns from the virus," Cansino said.

Aagard vows to take care of fans that enter the stadium.

"It's just a matter of taking each step we can to the cleanliness, sanitation, just making sure we're doing everything we're supposed to be doing," Aagard said.