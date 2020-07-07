Honkers' season on hold after player tests positive for coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Honkers baseball team has suspended its season for seven days after a player tests positive for COVID-19.

The team says the player feels healthy and is not showing any symptoms but is currently in isolation. July 14 is the target day to restart play but Honkers’ officials say the situation remains fluid.

“This is a move that we feel is absolutely necessary to make,” says Honkers general manager Jeremy Aagard. “We remain committed to the safety of our fans and everyone involved with the Honkers in a season that has proven to be unlike any other. It is important for us to do our part to keep Rochester and its surrounding areas protected and informed, which were driving forces that led us to the decision we made today.”