Honkers score six in the third inning, down Willmar before all-star break

Rochester heated up the bats once more.

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Honkers have had quite the offensive tear over the past few days. Rochester used a six spot in the third inning to defeat Willmar 10-3 in the final game before the all-star break.

Ryan Dorney receives the win for the Honkers. Dorney allowed three runs and struck out seven in five innings of work. 

