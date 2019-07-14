Honkers score six in the third inning, down Willmar before all-star break

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Honkers have had quite the offensive tear over the past few days. Rochester used a six spot in the third inning to defeat Willmar 10-3 in the final game before the all-star break.
Ryan Dorney receives the win for the Honkers. Dorney allowed three runs and struck out seven in five innings of work.
