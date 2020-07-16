Honkers return to play safely plus highlights from Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It has been nearly two weeks since the Rochester Honkers last played at Mayo Field prior to Thursday night’s home game against Mankato. The delay was due to a player testing positive for COVID-19 just a few days into the season, resulting in a seven-day break from baseball activities.

KIMT News 3 Sports spoke with General Manager, Jeremy Aagard, to find out how they are keeping team and staff members safe.

“Just being more stringent,” he said. “We’ve taken our initial guidelines and added on to those more so than what’s really required. We want to make sure our guys are taking every precaution possible so that it doesn’t happen again and we can continue to play.”

The extra precautions Aagard is referring to includes wearing masks when on the bus and not in the game, as well as cleaning of the locker room during games.

So far, the additions safety precautions suggested by health experts in the Med City seems to be working.

“We had all of our guys tested, everybody is negative. Nobody associated with the organization has any symptoms so we are ready to roll and put on a good show.”

That the Honkers did on Thursday, walking off in the 10th with a two-run double. To view highlights, click the video player above.

The Honkers and MoonDogs return to Mayo Field Friday night.