Honkers inspired by story of Chris Mathews, ask him to throw first pitch

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 shared the remarkable story of a blind man fulfilling his dream of learning to pitch thanks to a generous community. 23-year-old Chris Mathews suffers from Retinopathy of Prematurity, leaving him legally blind. His determination for learning to pitch is fueled by the ultimate goal of throwing the first pitch at a game this summer. That's where the Rochester Honkers have stepped in.

"We were really inspired by Chris' story," said Jordan Lank, Director of Media Relations for the Honkers. "With the will to want to go out and learn how to hit, how to pitch. We were really inspired by that. Obviously, our interest was peaked when at the end of the package there was mention made of Chris wanting to come out and throw a first pitch out here with the Honkers."

The team hopes to provide him with what it feels like to throw in the big leagues.

"For us in a literal sense, that is what we do," Lank said. "We prepare players to go on and play in the big leagues. That's what the Northwoods League is known to do. Even if it's on a smaller spectrum where we can bring Chris in and give him that real Honkers experience, we definitely want to be a part of that. We're in the business of being in the community and giving back to our community and we think Chris is fantastic and we're very inspired by his story."

The team is excited about being able to offer this special opportunity to Mathews and is looking at possible ways to make it a night at the ballpark he won't ever forget.

"We want to grant that wish and we want to get him out on the mound to throw a first pitch. Other than that, we want to have a lot of fans in attendance to see him throw out that first pitch. The plan is to have a packed house out there for him because that's what playing in the big leagues is like, right? You want to have that packed house and be out there on the hill and throwing that first pitch into the plate, and you want to feel like you're pitching at Miller Park for him or at Target Field so that's what we really want to create for Chris."

This a developing story. Follow KIMT News 3 on-air and online for the latest developments including when Mathews will throw the first pitch.