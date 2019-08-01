Honkers hold off Bismark in game three of homestand

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Honkers continue to hold on to second in the Northwoods League’s Great Plains West division standings thanks to a 10-2 victory over the Bismark Larks on Wednesday.
The Honkers were quick out of the gate, posting five runs in the first inning.
Click the video player above to view highlights including a double play.
