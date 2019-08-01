Clear

Honkers hold off Bismark in game three of homestand

Strong bats and hustle on defense helps the Honkers past the Larks.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 12:54 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Honkers continue to hold on to second in the Northwoods League’s Great Plains West division standings thanks to a 10-2 victory over the Bismark Larks on Wednesday.

The Honkers were quick out of the gate, posting five runs in the first inning.

Click the video player above to view highlights including a double play.

