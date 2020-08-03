Honkers fall short to Willmar

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers are still searching to find the recipe for a win.

Larson Kindreich had a phenomenal start to the night for Rochester, recording 10 strikeouts and allowing only one hit through six innings of work.

The Honkers would take the early 1-0 lead off a solo home run by Aaron Simmons in his first game of the season.

Willmar would take advantage of the seventh inning when Kragen Kechley gave up two runs.

Rochester (4-19) has lost its last 12 contests. The team begins a home-and-home series with Waterloo on Tuesday at Mayo Field.