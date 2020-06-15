Honkers eager to start season; expect July restart

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Rochester Honkers just want to play baseball, the only problem is that they don't know when they will be able to.

"We have a very short window for our business, but we're in the same boat as everyone else," Rochester General Manager Jeremy Aagard said.

For the past two months, the Honkers have sat and waited for when they'll return to the diamond.

The Northwoods League returned to action Monday in North Dakota and the league has announced play will return in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. The team is waiting on approval from the state before they can start their season.

"It's been a constant, constant conversation," Aagard said. "Daily conversations between all the general managers of 'hey if this happens, this is what we need to do this is where we need to be.'"

Rochester is targeting a July 1 opening day. They've prepared an aggresive readiness plan to keep the ballpark clean once fans return.

"Sanitation stations, employees wearing masks, taking care of the players with temp[erature] checks when they come in," Aagard said. "We really want to take the fans safety and our sponsors safety up to the next level."

Maybe the most excited for Honker baseball to return? Aagard says it's the fans.

"The phone has been ringing off the hook daily," he said. "The fans are excited, they want to get out of their house, they want to do something fun and they want to be with their family in an environment that caters to everything they want to do. Whether you're a baseball fan or not, there's plenty for you to do at the ballpark that's fun."

If the team returns, Aagard says they will be placed in a pod with other Minnesota teams and the Waterloo Bucks. If they cannot start July 1, he says they will aim for another date in early July with an extended season.