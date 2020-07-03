Honkers drop home opener to St. Cloud

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday was the day sports fans in Rochester had been waiting for. The return of baseball to the Med City.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the new Field Manager for the Rochester Honkers prior to the home opener against St. Cloud about how the Med City has treated him and the players so far.

“I’m ready to start exploring a little bit,” Deskaheh Bomberry said. “I’ve got a golf course right across the street so I’m sure I’ll investigate that. I have sampled quite a few restaurants already and that’s been good – so far, it’s been great.”

The Goose Gang has reported and is officially in action. The team opened the season on Thursday with a 7-6 loss in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Bomberry says he hopes to bring an exciting brand of baseball to Rochester.

“I think we’re going to be a really offensive team,” he said. “I’ve talked to the guys a lot about let’s try to hit home runs, let’s make it exciting for the fans. We’re not going to do a lot of sacrifice bunting and that kind of thing. We’re going to try to steal bases, we’re going to try to hit extra-base hits.”

The Honkers dropped Friday’s home opener 13-2 to St. Cloud. They will return to Mayo Field on Jul. 8 at 6:35 PM.