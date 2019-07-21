Honkers blast three home runs in first inning; beat Willmar

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- We've had extreme heat in the past two days... and the offense for the Rochester Honkers symbolized that. The team blasted three home runs in the first inning, defeating Willmar 9-6.
Marty Tolson started the day for Rochester, shutting out the Stingers over five innings of work.
