Honkers blast three home runs in first inning; beat Willmar

The bats were on fire for Rochester.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 10:22 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- We've had extreme heat in the past two days... and the offense for the Rochester Honkers symbolized that. The team blasted three home runs in the first inning, defeating Willmar 9-6.

Marty Tolson started the day for Rochester, shutting out the Stingers over five innings of work. 

