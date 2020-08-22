Honkers able to finish season, play through pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Rochester Honkers General Manager Jeremy Aagard's first year on the job wasn't without its ups and downs.

"To say it was difficult I guess you could say it's an understatement," he said.

Following Wednesday's loss to St. Cloud, there are no more games at Mayo Field this year. The focus turns to next season.

"With all the plans people have put in place I just, I see us having an ever better season with even more opportunities to grow," Aagard said.

Although the Honkers didn't find much success on the field in 2020, the fan support was there with limitations. Attendance was strapped at 250 and later 345 due to the pandemic.

"Everybody said they felt comfortable coming out and just being able to see that kind of support even in a limited basis for my first summer here was tremendous," Aagard said.

For players that saw their collegiate seasons end so soon, playing for the Honkers allowed them to further their development on the field.

"To get these guys some innings that they didn't get in school is huge for them," Aagard said.

With so much uncertainty with Covid-19, the goose gang survived the pandemic.

"At the end of the day, we got to the end," Aagard said. "We're excited for brighter a future and that's what we're really focusing on."