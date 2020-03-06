Homicide suspect from Blooming Prairie awaits extradition from Minnesota

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Minnesota man sought in a Las Vegas homicide awaits extradition to Nevada after being arrested in his home state.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Rice County sheriff's deputies arrested 60-year-old Mark Doocy of Blooming Prairie on Wednesday.

Doocy was sought in the Feb. 28 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Dennis Hopkins at a truck stop on the northeastern outskirts of metro Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas police, Hopkins was shot after an altercation with a man who worked for or with him.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office said Doocy was arrested after a deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle at a truck stop in Webster Township.

“Upon checking the vehicle registration, an alert advised him that the vehicle and registered owner were wanted in connection to a homicide in Las Vegas, NV that occurred on February 28, 2020. Additional deputies and officers responded to assist with this incident,” the Rice County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

“Deputies and officers attempted to make contact with a lone occupant in the vehicle with no response. Members of the tactical team later used chemical aerosol and other non-lethal tactics in an attempt to get the occupant to respond and exit the vehicle. The occupant continued to be non-complainant. At approximately 11:55 pm, officers entered the vehicle and extracted the male from the vehicle. He was arrested and turned over to Cannon Falls ambulance personnel for treatment and transport to Northfield Hospital. He was later transferred to a hospital in the Twin Cities, where he is listed in stable condition. Rice County deputies have the suspect in custody at the hospital, until he is cleared to be transported to the Rice County Jail. He is being held on the Nevada homicide warrant pending extradition hearing.”