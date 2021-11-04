Homicide investigation underway in northern Iowa after body found

DOWS, Iowa - Authorities in northern Iowa are trying to learn more about the death of a man that is being classified as a homicide.

The Iowa DCI said Wright County Communications received a call on Tuesday for a death at 305 Park Ave.

An unresponsive male, later identified as Mario Lopez, was located. His body was sent for an autopsy and is now being listed as a homicide.

"If you have information related to this incident, know anything about Mario Lopez, or have had contact with him, please contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 515-532-3722," the DCI said.