Homicide charges filed in Floyd County collision that killed a 9-year-old

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Homicide charges are filed against a man blamed for a Floyd County crash that killed a child and injured three others.

Jesse Duane Blade, 30 of Charles City, is facing counts of homicide by vehicle-OWI and homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, and one count of OWI-2nd offense.

Authorities say Blade failed to stop at the intersection of Rudd Park Road and Glass Avenue on the morning of October 26, 2019, crashing into the vehicle driven by Ronald Fisher of Mason City. The crash killed nine-year-old Royce Fisher and injured Ronald Fisher, Sara Fisher, and 11-year-old Aidyn Kline.

According to court documents, Blade was driving 53 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone when he blew through the stop sign and caused the crash. Authorities also say he had a blood alcohol level of .137 and tested positive for cocaine. Court documents state Blade was convicted for OWI in Floyd County in 2013.

Authorities say Ronald Fisher, Sarah Fisher, and Aidyn Kline all suffered serious injuries that included broken bones.

Charges were filed against Blade on Tuesday and he was arrested on Thursday in Charles City.