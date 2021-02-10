Hometown hero honored for service, commitment to community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A hometown hero is being commended for his years of service at home and abroad.

Sergeant Vince Reynolds was presented a certificate of recognition by Rochester SCHEELS Wednesday afternoon. Reynolds was an active duty marine from 1986 through 1992, deployed seven times, with four tours of duty in combat zones.

The sergeant is now a marine corps reserve officer and American history teacher, as well as a coordinator with Toys for Tots. The marine encourages young community members to give back.

"I tell kids all the time, 'make a difference. Make this place a better place to be'," Reynolds said. "Wake up in the morning and say, 'I'm going to do something today to help somebody else out.' And I think if we all did that, this would be an amazing place to live."

Reynolds adds he doesn't typically enjoy being in front of the camera, but is humbled to have been recognized.