Homeowners give tours of energy efficient home for Earth Fest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On the south end of Rochester, the Vetting-Wolf residence is a 3 bedroom, 2213 square feet home built on a hill. It has an HERS Index score of -3. It was designed and constructed with a variety of features to make it energy efficient, including south-facing triple paned windows and double-studded walls.

On Friday afternoon, homeowners Tracee Vetting Wolf and Matthew Vetting opened their house up for tours as a part of Rochester's 7-day Earth Fest. They hope to educate others about the options they have in building a new home, and how to communicate their wants with a builder.

"Buildings right now are built to code which basically means you can't do worse than that, but people don't know that you can do better than that," says Tracee.

"There's not a lot of these types of houses being built. A lot of people just build for size and for inexpensiveness so we wanted to show people what was possible and what materials you could use," adds Matthew.