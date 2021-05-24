Homeowners advised to keep grass clippings off streets and roads

MASON CITY, Iowa - The weather is warming up, and the rain has been holding off long enough to get out and mow the yard. But keep in mind where those grass clippings end up.

On a roadway, grass clippings can pose a hazard for not just bicycles but motorcycles as well. The grass acts like ice, and bikes can lose control due to not having contact between tire and the pavement/concrete.

Motorcyclist Jeannie Churchill says it may be easy to overlook these potential hazards.

"Actively mowing and blowing stuff towards the street when you're driving by, you get hit with rocks and all kinds of stuff. And they don't think about that. We've had that happen before."

With a fun filled summer in sight, including the TRI Triathlon coming up this weekend in Clear Lake, Churchill is advising home owners to pay attention to where your grass clippings end up.

"They just need to be a little bit more aware and a little bit more conscious of where they're blowing the discharge from their mower. Just don't blow it out into the street."

Many communities have ordinances where you must keep clippings off the street, and you can be cited. In addition, grass can also clog storm drains, and could contaminate water, even causing algae blooms in lakes.