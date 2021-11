OSSIAN, Iowa – Law enforcement is investigating an explosion Sunday evening in northeast Iowa.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says an unidentified male set off an explosive device on Jessie Street in Ossian around 6:42 pm Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is “aggressively pursuing” all leads and anyone with information pertaining to this incident should contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office at (563) 382-4268.