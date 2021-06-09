Homemade Arcade Opens in Pine Island

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Pine Island residents get your quarters ready because a new arcade is right outside your door. Homemade Arcade officially opened its doors on Tuesday. For manager Omar Garcia, it's a dream come true.

"I really love games and wanted to open a place where everyone else could share that interest with me."

The 20-year-old entrepreneur's family owns a restaurant which is where he got the inspiration to go into business himself.

"Just working with them and seeing how they've been able to manage all that, I felt like I should do something that's similar. I really wanted to open up my own place and be my own boss."

The arcade has some familiar favorites like ski ball, air hockey, and Ms. Pac-Man. Players can even earn tickets from some of the games.

For Garcia though, starting a new business is both thrilling and nerve-wracking.

"At a young age it's scary but I think it's also the best time to take risks and do adventurous things."

Homemade Arcade is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-8pm. The price of games ranges from 25 cents to $1. Gamers can also cash in their tickets for prizes.