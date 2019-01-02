Homelessness During the Winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

According to a study by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, roughly 553,000 people are experiencing homelessness in the United States. Jennifer is one of them.

"The cost of living is getting outrageous out here for most of us that can't make it," Jennifer said.

Since July of last year, Jennifer has been living out of her van and going in and out of homeless shelters.

"I know I've done a lot of rights and wrongs in life and a lot of wrongs that overcame a lot of the rights and this is where it got me," Jennifer said.

Every day -- she says -- is a battle.

"My kids are gone," Jennifer said. "The only thing I have is my mom."

Since the Salvation Army Warming Center is not open, her family is struggling to stay warm.

"We pretty much had to really cuddle with each other with like 50 blankets over us trying not to shiver, trying not to think about the cold," Jennifer said.

At the end of the day -- Jennifer hopes her story will enlighten others about the hopelessness of homelessness.

"I really want the best for all kids because this is not a life to be living," Jennifer said.