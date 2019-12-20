Clear
Homeless man to stand trial for Rochester knife threat

Woman told police she thought her life was in danger.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 4:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A homeless man accused of threatening a woman with a knife is pleading not guilty.

Edward Leroy Milner, 41, was arrested on March 12 and charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 4th degree assault, obstructing the legal process, two counts of 5th degree assault, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rochester police say Milner approached a woman around 6:43 am with what appeared to be a knife in his hand. The woman told police she thought she was going to be stabbed or killed.

Officers say they found Milner near the bicycle path in the area of 6th Street SE and 10th Aveneu SE and say he resisted arrest, kicking one officer in the chest three times. Police say a kitchen knife with an 8-inch blade was found in the snow were Milner was arrested.

His trial is set to start on April 27, 2020.

