Homeless man pleads guilty to robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A homeless man is pleading guilty to robbing another homeless man.

Marcos Olivares, 28 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree aggravated robbery. He was arrested on March 23 after an incident in the skyway between DoubleTree and Broadway Plaza. Police say Olivares demanded money from a 28-year-old victim then pulled out what looked like black handgun and asked a 52-year-old woman where Olivares could get some cocaine.

Officers say Olivares didn’t have a gun on him when apprehended but a search of the area found a BB gun, CO2 cartridges, and a suspected drug pipe.

A sentencing hearing is set for June 26.