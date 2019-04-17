Clear
BREAKING NEWS: New development regarding John Vansice, a longtime person of interest in Huisentruit case Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Homeless man pleads guilty to robbery

Police say crime happened in one of Rochester's skyways.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A homeless man is pleading guilty to robbing another homeless man.

Marcos Olivares, 28 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to 2nd degree aggravated robbery. He was arrested on March 23 after an incident in the skyway between DoubleTree and Broadway Plaza. Police say Olivares demanded money from a 28-year-old victim then pulled out what looked like black handgun and asked a 52-year-old woman where Olivares could get some cocaine.

Officers say Olivares didn’t have a gun on him when apprehended but a search of the area found a BB gun, CO2 cartridges, and a suspected drug pipe.

A sentencing hearing is set for June 26.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Tracking showers, storms, and our severe weather threat coming into the evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New development regarding person of interest in Huisentruit case

Image

Scene video from Mason City shooting

Image

Tracking the Potential for Strong Storms

Image

Dodge County housing analysis shows need is growing fast

Image

'Quizzem' app launches in Rochester

Image

Police investigate shots fired in Mason City.

Image

Trump Challenger

Image

National Health Care Decisions Day

Image

Safe Routes to School

Image

Thanking Crews Restoring Power

Community Events