Homeless man jailed after damage at Mason City hospital

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is being held on $10,000 bond after he allegedly damaged thousands of dollars in hospital equipment.
Blaine Harlan Broers, 29 of Mason City, is charged with 1st degree criminal mischief. He was arrested after authorities say he damaged a television and medical equipment at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center on Friday afternoon. The criminal complaint says Broers caused $23,000 worth of damage.
