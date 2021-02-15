Homeless man gets probation for Mason City home invasion

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal results in probation in a Mason City home invasion.

Jared Robert Grouette, 31, was arrested for pushing his way into a home in the 300 block of 1st Street NW on September 17, 2020. Authorities say Grouette, who was homeless, locked the door behind him and had a confrontation which ended with him hitting his victim in the face with a five-foot-long metal ice scraper.

Investigators say after also punching his victim in the face, Grouette left on his bicycle.

He pleaded guilty to 2nd degree attempted burglary and was sentenced Monday to three to five years of supervised probation.