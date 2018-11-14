Homeless man gets prison sentence for attacking Rochester woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A homeless man will be spending years behind bars after attacking a woman in her apartment.
Joseph Colon, 57 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to four years and nine months in prison, with credit for 523 days already served. He will also have to spend 10 years on conditional release after getting out of prison and must pay $630 in restitution.
Colon was arrested in June 2017 after forcing his way inside a woman’s Rochester apartment, holding her against her will, and injuring her face. He was initially found not competent to stand trial but eventually pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and domestic assault by strangulation.
