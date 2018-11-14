Clear

Homeless man gets prison sentence for attacking Rochester woman

Case was delayed while his mental competency was determined.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 4:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A homeless man will be spending years behind bars after attacking a woman in her apartment.

Joseph Colon, 57 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to four years and nine months in prison, with credit for 523 days already served. He will also have to spend 10 years on conditional release after getting out of prison and must pay $630 in restitution.

Colon was arrested in June 2017 after forcing his way inside a woman’s Rochester apartment, holding her against her will, and injuring her face. He was initially found not competent to stand trial but eventually pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct and domestic assault by strangulation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Helping Put Gifts Under the Tree

Image

Survey on living in Albert Lea

Image

Adding to Floyd County bus service

Image

Students learn about local job opportunities

Image

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Image

Tree Town lineup announced

Image

Public health director explains struggles understanding AFM

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coffee with a deputy bringing community together

Community Events