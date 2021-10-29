Homeless man arrested in connection to Rochester burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 31-year-old homeless man is in custody connected to a pair of burglaries.

Dmitry Tur, 31, of Rochester, was arrested in connection to burglaries Thursday and Friday.

Authorities said one happened early Friday at Knob Hill Condos (410 6th Ave. SW) when someone went into storage lockers and stole tools. Officers stopped the potential suspect but did not have enough evidence to arrest him.

A day earlier, a suspect broke into an unlocked car in the 400 block of 8 1/2 Ave. NW and stole keys, jacket and gift cards.

Surveillance video from the robbery at the condos led them to Tur, who was arrested at the warming center.