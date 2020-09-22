Homeless man arrested for Mason City home invasion

MASON CITY, Iowa – A homeless man is accused of forcing his way into someone else’s residence and assaulting the person inside.

Jared Robert Grouette, 31 of Mason City, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Monday on charges of 1st-degree burglary and interference with official acts. He’s accused of pushing his way into a home in the 300 block of 1st Street NW in Mason City on September 17.

Authorities say once Grouette was inside, he locked the door behind him and had a confrontation with someone in the home that led to Grouette hitting his victim in the face with a five-foot-long metal ice scraper. Court documents state that after also punching his victim in the face, Grouette left on his bicycle.

He’s being held in jail on $10,000 bond. Authorities say police have been called to this home numerous times for Grouette reportedly trespassing.