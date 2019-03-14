Homeless man accused of knife threat in Rochester.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A homeless man is facing charges after Rochester police say he threatened a woman with a knife.

Edward Leroy Milner, 40, is accused of terroristic threats, 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, obstructing the legal process, 4th degree assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of 10:30 am Thursday morning, he’s being held at St. Mary’s Hospital for evaluation.

Police say the incident happened around 6:43 am Tuesday when a woman walking to work reported Milner screaming at her with what appeared to be a knife in his hand. The woman told officers she thought she was going to be killed or stabbed and ran away.

Police say they located Milner near the bicycle path in the area of 6th Street SE and 10th Avenue SE, where he allegedly confronted his victim, and placed him under arrest. Police say after Milner was handcuffed, he refused to get in a patrol car and kicked one officer three times in the chest.

Rochester police say a kitchen knife with an eight-inch blade was found in the snow near where Milner was arrested.