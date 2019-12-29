Homeless for the Holidays: Reflecting on progress made throughout the year

KIMT NEWS 3 - Throughout the month of December, we've introduced you to the real people who are impacted by homelessness and the community leaders who are trying to help.

As we prepare for a new year and decade, we want to shine a light on the progress that's been made so far in Rochester.

One could argue homelessness became a hot topic in Rochester when Kim Norton became mayor at the beginning of 2019.

"It was very quick into the first weeks being mayor that I realized we had a growing homelessness problem," Norton said. "I was seeing people in the sky ways, seeing people outside, and you know you just can't ignore that."

If you've lived here long enough, you know it's been a problem long before then.

"They say they're supposed to be making this a major city in the next 10 years," Grantland Owens said. "OK, how are you supposed to do that when you got people living up in the sky way?"

Things have been done to help alleviate the problem. Catholic Charities opened a new warming center. The Salvation Army continues to offer services to thousands of people in the area. Even Rochester Police conducted "compassionate enforcement" after a city ordinance closed the sky ways at midnight.

It appears long-term solutions are needed, but some may overlook the impact some existing facilities have in the community.

One example is Silver Creek Corner. As part of the Center City Housing Corporation, it's group residential housing that works with chronic homelessness and alcoholism.

Instead of forcing sober living, they work with residents to reduce their drinking.

"Our program may be different, but what we know is that it works," Janie Holliday, the site director at Silver Creek Corner, said. "Center City Housing has been doing programs like this since 1982. We have over 1600 units in the state of Minnesota. It's a working program. It may not be what everybody thinks is perfect, but it's perfect for the folks who live here."

For the people who do live there, it's been their saving grace.

"This place actually saved my life," Bob Hicks, a resident at Silver Creek Corner, said. "Because at the point of coming in here, I was totally giving up."

If there's anything to learn from homelessness, it's that no solution is one size fits all. That's why everyone must work together to tackle this complex issue.

"The city's ordinances, the county's policies, the non-profit partners and their efforts," Housing Resource Coordinator Trent Fluegel with the Health, Housing, and Human Services Administration said. "They all have different origins and our job as a community is to marshal those forces together towards a common goal."

We've shown you ways you can help, whether that be donating money to the Salvation Army or volunteering your time at the Rochester Community Warming Center.

Maybe most importantly, now that the holidays have once again come to an end, don't forget about the people in our own neighborhoods who are still searching for a home of their own.

While there are still so many people who need help, there are several who are off the streets. That's thanks to community providers we've mentioned in this series, as well as some we didn't touch on.

As homelessness continues to be an issue the community tackles, KIMT News 3 will be there to be a watchdog over the officials in charge and offer a voice to the voiceless.