School spirit comes alive with Homecoming parade in Mason City

Mason City, Iowa - It’s that time of the year for many schools, Homecoming!

This week, that includes Mason City High School.

The Mason City High School marching band led the annual Homecoming parade from the school to downtown Mason City. Floats filled with members of the school's athletic teams, clubs, and Homecoming royalty cruised downtown to Central Park for a community pep rally.

The Mohawks take on Waterloo East in football action Friday night.

