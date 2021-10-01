Mason City, Iowa - It’s that time of the year for many schools, Homecoming!
This week, that includes Mason City High School.
The Mason City High School marching band led the annual Homecoming parade from the school to downtown Mason City. Floats filled with members of the school's athletic teams, clubs, and Homecoming royalty cruised downtown to Central Park for a community pep rally.
The Mohawks take on Waterloo East in football action Friday night.
Catch the highlights tonight in sports on KIMT News 3.
Homecoming parade to downtown Mason City.
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 2:49 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2021 2:51 PM
Mason City, Iowa - It’s that time of the year for many schools, Homecoming!
Related Content
- School spirit comes alive with Homecoming parade in Mason City
- Team spirit keys Mason City Bowling
- Mural coming alive on Mason City business
- Mason City man has joyful homecoming after months in hospital
- Keeping the spirit of the North Iowa Band Festival alive
- Band Festival spirit lives on in Mason City
- Trump supporters stage parade in downtown Mason City
- Holding high school homecoming during the pandemic
- Saint Ansgar/Charles City seasons stay alive while Mason City's comes to a close
- Former RCTC president exemplifies school spirit
Scroll for more content...