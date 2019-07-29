Home surveillance video leads Austin PD to 21 mail theft cases

AUSTIN, Minn- A mail thief is caught red-handed on an at-home surveillance video.

Now Austin Police are wondering if there are more victims.

Andrew Brody is allegedly seen on surveillance video here walking away with a package left on a doorstep.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan says the video led them to find 21 additional victims and Brodys arrest on July 17th.

"We do still think that there are other additional victims out there,” McKichan said. “If you do happen to recognize the car or person being in your area or maybe you got a security system that captured them in around the time please let us know.”

McKichan says he the time frame they are looking at are in June and July.

Austin resident Crystal Sellers has never had her mail stolen but feels the pain.

“I would be very angry especially if it was medicine that I needed.” Sellers said.