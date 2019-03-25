Homeowners along 122 gear up for repaving project

MASON CITY, Iowa- Residents living along Highway 122 in Mason City are gearing up for the road to be closed and changes in traffic as the Iowa Department of Transportation repave the west bound lane from Massachusetts to Monroe Avenue.

“It was a pain in the butt the last,” said Alvin Norman. “We had people still going the wrong way once they opened the road back up last year.”

Norman lives along the stretch of road that will be closed off. The Iowa DOT said they will be holding a meeting in early April to decide which day to official start construction. Tentatively, they would like to get started April 15. Norman has an easement to allow trucks to park on his front lawn. He isn’t excited about the idea of load noises and heavy machinery right outside his house but says it will pay off when it’s all over.

“I’m hoping there might be some new speed management here,” he said. “People like to take off from the stoplight on Federal and fly past our home. Also, the road is just ragged and needs to be fixed.”

The DOT doesn’t have a date set for when they plan to complete the project They said it will mostly depend on the weather.