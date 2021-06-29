Home of Gopher football has a new name

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The home for Minnesota’s football games has a new name: Huntington Bank Stadium.

The university’s board of regents has approved the change by a 9-2 vote. The 50,000-seat facility opened for the Gophers on campus in 2009 as TCF Bank Stadium. Huntington Bank’s acquisition of the Minnesota-founded TCF Bank was finalized earlier this month. The newly merged company will have headquarters in both Detroit and Columbus, Ohio.

TCF bought the original naming rights for $35 million. That contract runs through the 2030 season. Huntington can extend it by 10 years for an additional $17.6 million.