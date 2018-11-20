Home invasion being investigated in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Minn. – Law enforcement says it continues to investigate an armed home invasion and assault that happened Sunday.

The St. Charles Police Department and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office says they are seeking a white male suspect described as somewhere in his 30s, six feet tall with an average build. Investigators say they believe he targeted the St. Charles home and are following up on several leads.

The public is being reminded to lock their doors and windows and report any suspicious or unusual activities.