Home improvement projects during pandemic provide boost in sales for local shops

Local home improvement shops are benefiting from the do-it-yourselfers.

Posted: May 20, 2020 6:32 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many people are stuck at home during the pandemic, often taking on new projects to occupy their time. 

People who wanted a fresh coat of paint came to Struve's Paint & Decorating in Rochester. In fact, paint sales are up 20-percent.

"If they're really doing the home deal, then they're probably going to be wanting to get these projects done that they were always too busy to do," Owner Bruce Struve said.

Struve said they're doing what they can to keep customers safe including curbside pick up and wearing masks.

Even with sales up, Struve feels limited by the move outdoors.

"It doesn't help to have all of our other supplies hidden, like all of our paint brushes and roller covers," Struve said. "So that's why other stores like us are open now, we're just going to open a little slower."

As the pandemic continues, Struve thinks the shift will go from paint to their decorating service.

For more on Struve's Paint business hours and details, click here.

