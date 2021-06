ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flames have ravaged a home in northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of 6th Avenue NW and say they arrived to find the fire completely consuming the house. A father and daughter were home when the fire started but were able to get out safely. One cat and one dog died in the fire while another cat was found safe and another dog was resuscitated.

The Fire Marshal is at the scene to investigate the cause of this fire.