Home destroyed by fire in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – An overheated power cord is being blamed for a house fire in Clear Lake.

Firefighters were called to the 15000 block of Pascal Street on the south side of the lake around 1:55 am Monday. Flames were reported to be coming from the home and endangering a nearby house. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames coming out a sliding glass door on the front side of the home.

Authorities say the blaze was quickly extinguished to prevent further spread and the cause was traced to a power cord to a window air conditions. The home and its contents are being called a total loss.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded with 19 firefighters, 2 medics on 3 engine companies, the fire boat, a squad truck, and an ambulance. The Ventura Fire Department responded with 1 engine company with 5 firefighters. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.