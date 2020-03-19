Hollandberry Pannekoeken is giving away free meals to those in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting Thursday morning at 11, Hollandberry Pannekoeken will be giving away free pre-made meals to those in need.

Right now, the restaurant has a ton of extra food that will go bad if it doesn't get used. Since they're currently closed, staff brainstormed and came up with the idea of offering their food to those who really need it. Owner, Tasos Psomas, explained rather than seeing the food just go to waste, he wanted to shed some positive light during this tough time and hopefully lend out a helping hand. He they can't do anything right now, so they're just taking it take by day. "We have always tried to give to the community, try to find ways to do this," said Psomas. "So it was natural that we were going to do something like this. We're trying to find other ways too."

Psomas is hoping this will serve as a grab and go option for people and the ones who truly need it will come forward. He's asking for people to be understanding and only grab what you need. The staff plans to cook until they run out of food. "The cooks are just gonna come up with stuff to make. Because of the product we have back there, it'll probably be a lot of salads and stuff tomorrow," Psomas said. "So hopefully it's just grab and go."

Psomas explained as this shut down continues, he hopes to do some muffin deliveries to senior centers and eventually offer curb side to go breakfast on Saturdays. You can stop by anytime on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to get a free meal.