ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hollandberry Pannekoeken is opened for outdoor dining.

They created more tables in the parking lot to follow the new guidelines so customers can enjoy a sit down service. After two months of being closed, owner Tasos Psomas, said he's ready to serve again.

Restaurants can only serve 50 people at a time and employees must wear masks. Groups are limited to 4 with an exception to families who can have 6.