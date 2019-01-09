Holidays are over, but Rochester police looking for another alleged porch pirate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The holidays are over, but that doesn’t appear to be stopping some alleged porch pirates.
The Rochester Police Department said a man was driving when he saw a white female go up to a porch, take a package and get back into a car Tuesday in the 500 block of 10th Ave. SE.
The witness was able to get the license plate number and took a picture of the car.
Police said the package (valued at $416.90) was found empty in a garbage can in the area and charges are possible against a 30-year-old female.
