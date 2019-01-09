Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Holidays are over, but Rochester police looking for another alleged porch pirate

The witness was able to get the license plate number and took a picture of the car.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 11:28 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The holidays are over, but that doesn’t appear to be stopping some alleged porch pirates.
The Rochester Police Department said a man was driving when he saw a white female go up to a porch, take a package and get back into a car Tuesday in the 500 block of 10th Ave. SE.
The witness was able to get the license plate number and took a picture of the car.
Police said the package (valued at $416.90) was found empty in a garbage can in the area and charges are possible against a 30-year-old female.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -6°
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Image

Ice is thinning on area lakes

Image

Local band inducted in to Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Image

Prep basketball highlights 1-8-19

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Image

Windy conditions make for precarious driving

Community Events